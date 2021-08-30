Albany State hosts fall fan fest at Coliseum

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the first time since 2019, Albany State is set to take the field, the court and the pitch in full heading into a fall season.

Covid derailing those plans from a year ago and that has brought a reason to celebrate, and this weekend the Blue and gold got together to do just that.

Saturday was a busy day over at the Coliseum as the Rams hosted a fall fan fest.

The ASU band and cheerleaders performed and all of the fall teams signed autographs for the fans that showed up.

Excitement is back with championships to once again chase and for the Rams, to have this day back is a blessing.

”I think that’s the beauty of division two is your fan base has an opportunity and your alumni base to have greater access to your student athletes, and just to converse with them and have the student athletes talk about their excitement and encourage them to come out and support us as Golden Rams this coming fall,” said ASU Director of Athletics Tony Duckworth. “This was a tradition for many years at Albany State and for it to actually come to fruition today, is a good crowd out here today, the excitement of the band and it’s just hopefully a tip of the iceberg with what we’re going to see with our fall sports in the coming weeks.”

The busy fall slate begins on September 2nd when the Rams football team hits the road to open their season at Mississippi College.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.