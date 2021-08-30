Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany State hosts fall fan fest at Coliseum

ASU football players sign autographs at fan fest
ASU football players sign autographs at fan fest(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the first time since 2019, Albany State is set to take the field, the court and the pitch in full heading into a fall season.

Covid derailing those plans from a year ago and that has brought a reason to celebrate, and this weekend the Blue and gold got together to do just that.

Saturday was a busy day over at the Coliseum as the Rams hosted a fall fan fest.

The ASU band and cheerleaders performed and all of the fall teams signed autographs for the fans that showed up.

Excitement is back with championships to once again chase and for the Rams, to have this day back is a blessing.

”I think that’s the beauty of division two is your fan base has an opportunity and your alumni base to have greater access to your student athletes, and just to converse with them and have the student athletes talk about their excitement and encourage them to come out and support us as Golden Rams this coming fall,” said ASU Director of Athletics Tony Duckworth. “This was a tradition for many years at Albany State and for it to actually come to fruition today, is a good crowd out here today, the excitement of the band and it’s just hopefully a tip of the iceberg with what we’re going to see with our fall sports in the coming weeks.”

The busy fall slate begins on September 2nd when the Rams football team hits the road to open their season at Mississippi College.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinch County
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Clinch Co.
A number of school districts in the WALB viewing are plugging back in to the virtual classroom.
LIST: SWGA schools go virtual, amend schedules amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
The shooting happened on the 1800 block of West Whitney Avenue.
UPDATE: Teen brain dead, on life support in Albany shooting
There were over 200 people in attendance at Nigel Brown's motorcycle ride fundraiser.
Good Life City raises more money for Nigel Brown’s family at motorcycle fundraiser
Albany Commissioners are hoping to improve work conditions for city employees, in an effort to...
City leaders believe better work conditions for city employees will help with recruitment

Latest News

Thomasville and Thomas County Central went head to head in this week's Game of the Week
Game of the Week: Thomasville @ Thomas County Central
USA Wheelchair Rugby won the silver medal at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo
USA! USA Wheelchair Rugby wins Silver at Tokyo Paralympics
WALB's Play of the Week
Vote for your Week 2 Play of the Week
Miller Co. vs. Deerfield
Miller Co. vs. Deerfield