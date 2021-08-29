Ask the Expert
USA! USA Wheelchair Rugby wins Silver at Tokyo Paralympics

USA Wheelchair Rugby won the silver medal at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo
(Lexi Branta Coon | Lexi Branta Coon)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The USA Wheelchair Rugby team is bringing home Silver from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

After defeating Australia in the semi-final game on Saturday the U.S. took on Great Britain in the gold medal game on Sunday.

Team USA trailed at halftime by two goals and cut the lead to one goal in the fourth quarter, but turnovers in the final minutes of the game would give Britain the 54-49 win.

Jim Roberts led Britain with 24 goals and Josh Wheeler led the U.S. in scoring with 21. Chuck Aoki scored 18.

