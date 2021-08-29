Ask the Expert
S. Carolina Supreme Court prepares to hear 2 mask lawsuits

South Carolina’s highest court will hear two challenges to the state’s refusal to let school...
South Carolina’s highest court will hear two challenges to the state’s refusal to let school districts require masks for students and teachers this week.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina’s highest court will hear two challenges to the state’s refusal to let school districts require masks for students and teachers this week.

The state Supreme Court has set aside two hours to hear the cases Tuesday.

South Carolina lawmakers passed an item in the state budget in June threatening school districts with losing state money if they required masks. The local governments involved in the cases are Columbia and Richland 2 schools.

They will likely argue that requiring or banning masks has no place in the state budget, a bill whose purpose is to raise and spend money. South Carolina law requires legislation to have one clear subject.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

