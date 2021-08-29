Ask the Expert
Good Life City raises more money for Nigel Brown’s family at motorcycle fundraiser

There were over 200 people in attendance at Nigel Brown's motorcycle ride fundraiser.
There were over 200 people in attendance at Nigel Brown's motorcycle ride fundraiser.(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Good Life City raised more money for Nigel Brown’s family with a motorcycle ride fundraiser on Sunday.

There were over 200 people in attendance.

President of Another Level MC, Tyrone Robertson hosted the event and said the event was a success.

'Another level M-C' president, Tyrone Robertson Robertson said they will know the exact amount...
'Another level M-C' president, Tyrone Robertson Robertson said they will know the exact amount of money that was raised later this week(WALB)

“We want to continue to support Ms. Brown and help her during her tragic loss and to raise funds for her and her financial needs, if any, we’ll fund it,” said Robertson.

Nigel’s mother also talked about the process of finding a new home.

Nigel Brown's mother, Yolander said she still wants justice and encourages people to speak up...
Nigel Brown's mother, Yolander said she still wants justice and encourages people to speak up if they know what happened.(WALB)

“It’s coming, it’s coming. It’s a process. My team is very strong-skilled and we’re still making good progress right now,” said Yolander Brown.

Brown’s mother said she still wants justice and encourages people to speak up if they know what happened.

Robertson said they will know the exact amount of money that was raised later this week.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

