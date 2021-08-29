Ask the Expert
'Fountain of Life' opens thrift store, proceeds benefit the homeless in Thomas County

The non-profit, faith based organization ‘Fountain of Life’ held a grand reopening for their...
The non-profit, faith based organization ‘Fountain of Life’ held a grand reopening for their thrift store in Thomasville.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The non-profit, faith based organization ‘Fountain of Life’ held a grand reopening for their thrift store in Thomasville.

The store offers affordable prices on clothes for men, women, and children, as well as on household items, kitchen appliances, and furniture.

All proceeds from the store go to the benefit the Fountain of Life shelter which provides support services and shelter for the homeless in Thomas County.

“There is so much need in our community also there is so much need with all the division and even the hatred that is going on in our world, this is one way people can get involved and build some bridges in people’s lives. And that’s why I’m involved in the Fountain of Life,” said Lee Waller, a board member for Fountain of Life.

Waller says more than 360 people in Thomas County are homeless.

The Fountain of Life thrift store is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 A.M to 2 P.M.

The organization is always in need of volunteers and staff, for more information the store is located at 13035 US Hwy 319 N, and the rescue shelter is located at 612 E. Clay Street.

Or you can give them a call at (229) 201-3776.

