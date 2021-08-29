Ask the Expert
South Georgia could see drier weather appearing by the end of the work week.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms are not done bringing heavy rainfall toward South Georgia this afternoon and evening. These storms will still feature strong gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and lots of lightning. This is all due to the influence of Hurricane Ida. This tropical air mass will continue to drive in more moisture to fuel showers and storms. We are still keeping our eyes on severe weather in Southwest Georgia with the threat of an isolated, quick spin-up tornado. The biggest threat will remain toward the west as Ida keeps pushing northward. Temperatures will cool down briefly in rainfall and drop down into the middle 70s overnight.

The start of the workweek will be a tad bit drier than today, but the chance for showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out sadly. However, there could be a little more dry time across the area. This is why highs will make it into the middle 90s and with heat index values in the triple digits once again. Now, Tuesday is when we begin to bring in the chance for more rain bands from Ida. This will lead to the chance for severe weather in the area once again. The Storm Prediction Center has SGA under a Marginal Risk throughout Tuesday as the bands move through. Temperatures will be slightly cooler (the upper 80s to low 90s).

The good news is that we may be slightly drier starting on Thursday into the weekend as a frontal system moves closer to the area by the end of the week.

