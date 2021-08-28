Ask the Expert
Woman charged with kidnapping after throwing child into Ohio River

Kimberly Maxwell faces kidnapping and other charges after a boy was thrown into the Ohio River...
Kimberly Maxwell faces kidnapping and other charges after a boy was thrown into the Ohio River in Huntington.(WVRJA)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT
UPDATE 8/28/21

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman has been charged with kidnapping, malicious assault and child neglect following an incident Friday night along the Ohio River.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says Kimberly Maxwell, 41, was booked into Western Regional Jail early Saturday morning and is now facing several charges regarding an incident that happened in Huntington.

ORIGINAL STORY 8/27/21

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People in the area of Harris Riverfront Park helped rescue a young child who was in the Ohio River.

The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, according to Huntington City Manager Hank Dial.

Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies say a family was sitting in the patio section at Harris Riverfront, eating dinner, when a woman who appeared to be under the influence of drugs sat down with the family.

That led the family to start packing up their things to leave when deputies say the woman told the family’s 5-year-old boy to run toward a boat in the river and he did.

The woman, deputies say, then dragged the boy and threw him into the water before jumping into the river herself.

A passerby saw the boy in the water and jumped in to save him.

The Huntington Fire Department launched its boat and rescued the woman. Her condition is unknown at this time, but deputies say she was treading water for 30 minutes.

The woman was transported to the hospital.

Police say the child didn’t suffer any injuries.

Huntington Police are working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

