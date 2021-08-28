Rain Bands Possible From Ida

A wave of deeper moisture is entering the area which will elevate our chances tomorrow. Winds will push this moisture in from the east. Better chances at or before the evening commute for areas east of I-75. Storms will cross over I-75 and could linger around for late night football games.

Otherwise, low 90s and feeling like the triple digits

We shouldn’t see much lightning with these storms, but some cells could provide downpours and limited visibility. It is always best to head indoors when you hear thunder and pull over if you cannon see.

Outer bands from Ida are possible on Sunday throughout the afternoon. Some could provide gusty. winds. Tornado threat remains low at the moment. I am also monitoring for the possibility of refreshing air behind Ida later in the week which is common with tropical systems. Tropical systems can drag fronts behind them. This would happen late next week.

Until then, hot and humid conditions stay in place

