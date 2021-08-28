ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We hang on to showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the evening. The temperatures heading through the evening feel hot and steamy especially after a shower moves through, but the good news is that rainfall will lower temperatures briefly. Now, these storms that move through could pack a punch which includes gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and lots of lightning. This may make you change any outdoor plans for later during the evening as we begin to dry out slightly. OVernight, we are much drier with very few showers and storms likely. Temperatures will fall into the middle 70s across the area.

At the start of Sunday. We will be fairly dry, but there will be showers and storms returning later during the early afternoon. Temperatures will be rising into the low 90s and feel like the triple digits as usual. Now, some of these showers and storms will be from the outer bands of Hurricane Ida, so there is a Marginal Severe Weather Threat from the Storm Prediction Center to highlight this fact. The impacts that we can expect are gusty winds, tornadoes, and heavy rainfall. However, we will keep you tuned on how far this will extend. So far, the threat is mainly in extreme Southwestern Georgia such as Early, Seminole, Miller, and Decauter counties. Stay safe and we will keep you up to date as we discover more details.

The new work week starts slightly drier, but storms return by Tuesday due to Ida’s outer bands. Highs at this point mainly reside in the upper 80s and rain chances are remaining for Wednesday into Thursday.

The typical scattered rainy pattern will return by Friday.

