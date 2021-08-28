City leaders believe better work conditions for city employees will help with recruitment

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Commissioners are hoping to improve work conditions for city employees in an effort to boost recruitment.

This concern comes after a 15-year old was shot on Thursday.

Commissioners said in order for people to be happy with their job, they need better pay, better housing conditions, and the elimination of unnecessary tasks.

Ward 3 commissioner, BJ Fletcher, said there will be a retreat for officers to express their concerns.

Ward 3 Commissioner B.J. Fletcher

”No holds barred. Don’t hold back anything. Tells us what you want, tell us what you love, tell us what you don’t love, tell us what you need, because right now you have a commission and a mayor, and department heads and an interim city manager that’s going to fight to get them what they want,” said Fletcher.

Commissioner Fletcher also emphasized that city employees’ happiness will lead to more people wanting to work and live in Albany.

