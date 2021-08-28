Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Florida toddlers, believed to be abducted, found safe

The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Gray News) - Police say two kids believed to have been abducted were found safe.

An Amber Alert was issued on Saturday for Teddy Jones, Jr. and Shantese Jones, both two years old, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The Panama City Police Department reported they found safe and arrangements have been made to reunite them with their family.

Police believed they were in the company of 34-year-old Teddy Jones. He is wanted for questioning in the abduction of the two children by the Panama City Police Department.

They reported he was apprehended by authorities in Alabama.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened on the 1800 block of West Whitney Avenue.
UPDATE: Teen brain dead, on life support in Albany shooting
WALB's Play of the Week
Vote for your Week 2 Play of the Week
Thomas entered guilty pleas.
Albany man pleads to gun, drug charges
Williams is charged with hindering EMTs
VPD: Man charged with obstructing EMTs during medical call
Georgia High School Association
GHSA ordered to hold another hearing for suspended Valdosta High football player

Latest News

US troops brace for the threat of more terrorist attacks as evacuations continue in...
US military begins final pullout amid Kabul terror threats
Biden speaks during a FEMA briefing as Louisiana and the Gulf Coast prepares for Ida. (Source:...
Biden speaks during FEMA briefing about Ida
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida
WALB's Play of the Week
Vote for your Week 2 Play of the Week