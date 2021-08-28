Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

14-year-old driving stolen car dies in crash, sheriff’s office says

The sheriff's office said the car was stolen from Colerain Township. (Source: Raycom Media)
The sheriff's office said the car was stolen from Colerain Township. (Source: Raycom Media)((Source: Raycom Media))
By Kim Schupp
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 14-year-old driving a stolen car Saturday morning died after a crash, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said around 9 a.m. they responded to a stolen car being driven by the 14-year-old with a 13-year-old passenger that crashed after exiting I-71 southbound at Ridge Road.

They said the vehicle went offside and crashed into a pole and then a tree before ending up on its side.

The 14-year-old was partially ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 13-year-old was treated at Cincinnati Children’s for minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the car was originally stolen from Rocker Drive in Colerain Township.

Names are not being released at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB's Play of the Week
Vote for your Week 2 Play of the Week
The shooting happened on the 1800 block of West Whitney Avenue.
UPDATE: Teen brain dead, on life support in Albany shooting
Georgia High School Association
GHSA ordered to hold another hearing for suspended Valdosta High football player
Clinch County
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Clinch Co.
Monoclonal Antibody Infusion, at Phoebe
Antibody therapy helping COVID-19 patients with early symptoms

Latest News

South Carolina’s highest court will hear two challenges to the state’s refusal to let school...
S. Carolina Supreme Court prepares to hear 2 mask lawsuits
Clinch County
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Clinch Co.
Albany Commissioners are hoping to improve work conditions for city employees, in an effort to...
City leaders believe better work conditions for city employees will help with recruitment
WALB's Play of the Week
Vote for your Week 2 Play of the Week
The shooting happened on the 1800 block of West Whitney Avenue.
UPDATE: Teen brain dead, on life support in Albany shooting