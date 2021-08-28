14-year-old driving stolen car dies in crash, sheriff’s office says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 14-year-old driving a stolen car Saturday morning died after a crash, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said around 9 a.m. they responded to a stolen car being driven by the 14-year-old with a 13-year-old passenger that crashed after exiting I-71 southbound at Ridge Road.

They said the vehicle went offside and crashed into a pole and then a tree before ending up on its side.

The 14-year-old was partially ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 13-year-old was treated at Cincinnati Children’s for minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the car was originally stolen from Rocker Drive in Colerain Township.

Names are not being released at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.