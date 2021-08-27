Wet Weather Continues Into the Weekend

The current hot pattern is here into stay as we head into the weekend.

Low rain chances for the rest of this evening. A good chance for showers and storms over the next few days as winds shift to from the south and east. That’ll bring in a bunch of tropical moisture. Highs will continue to be in the low to mid 90s with indices climbing into the triple digits.

Tonight, I am expecting patchy to dense fog to develop with lows in the low to mid 70s. Be careful on your commutes.

Tropical Storm Ida is expected to rapidly intensify from a tropical storm potentially into a hurricane tomorrow. South Georgia is not expected to see much from this storm except rain bands on Monday and Tuesday. Clouds should keep lows at or below seasonal averages this weekend.

Model data is beginning to suggest a shift further east which could mean breezy conditions for Alabama and not south Georgia. Behind the storm, a front could move through, providing some relief from the summertime heat we have been seeing for the past few days.

Another impact includes some more cloud coverage on Saturday from some upper level winds shearing Ida’s cloud tops. This means highs only in the upper 80s.

Otherwise, the tropics are mostly quiet with two storms having a high chance for formation. but having no threat to the continental US.

