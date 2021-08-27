Ask the Expert
VPD: Man charged with obstructing EMTs during medical call

The front of the Valdosta Police Department headquarters.
The front of the Valdosta Police Department headquarters.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged with obstruction when emergency personnel tried to assess a medical call for help, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

On Thursday, around 6:30 a.m., EMTs responded to a home on the 700 block of Johnson Street about a medical call for assistance.

Police said when they arrived, a man, later identified as Lawrence Williams, was blocking them from getting inside while yelling and threatening them.

Police said Williams aggressively charged towards a female EMT in a manner in which she felt as though he was going to assault her.

When Valdosta Police Officers arrived on the scene, Williams was detained.

Williams was taken to Lowndes County Jail. He is charged with obstructing or hindering emergency medical services personnel and simple assault.

“Emergency medical services technicians responded to help one of Williams’ family members. It is uncalled for that when they got there, he not only cursed at them and threatened them, he blocked them from doing their job and helping his family member,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

