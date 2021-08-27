Ask the Expert
Thomas County deputies looking for man who exposed himself to young girl

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s office is asking for the community’s help identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself to a young girl.

Captain Tim Watkins said it happened on August 12 off of Ga Hwy 3 and Hwy 188. The girl’s parents reported that she had been walking in the area when a man in a silver Toyota stopped and offered her a ride out of the rain.

Officials commended the girl for declining the man’s offer. However, Capt. Watkins said the man circled bac around and offered a ride a second time, this time exposing himself inside the car.

“This is the first time we’ve had that reported, so that’s why we’re trying so hard to locate that car to stop this guy from doing it to other victims,” said Watkins.

The individual is described as a white male, possibly middle aged, full beard with a bald head.

Anyone with information on the car is asked to contact the Thomas County Sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

