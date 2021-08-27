Ask the Expert
Sen. Warnock talks impact of infrastructure bill on Georgia

By Amanda Aguilar
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - A massive bipartisan infrastructure plan passed the Senate earlier this month and is now headed to the House.

If approved, the Peach State would get around $10 billion.

“Georgia is a multi-modal state,” Sen. Raphael Warnock said.

A state that will see positive benefits from the nearly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, according to Sen. Warnock.

“There’s money for transit. There’s money for roads and highways,” he said.

The senator also says Georgians should expect to see support for the rail system, so 18-wheelers won’t need to travel on roads.

“It has implications for the long term sustainability of the roads and ecological sustainability,” Sen. Warnock said.

And no matter if you live in Savannah or a smaller, more rural part of Georgia, Sen. Warnock said after talking with local leaders - infrastructure improvements are needed everywhere.

“I’m going to use my influence on the banking committee, on the commerce committee to make sure that Georgians, whether they live in cities or in our small towns, they get the resources they need,” Sen. Warnock said.

Sen. Warnock says he’s ready to work with state and local leaders to carry out these initiatives.

