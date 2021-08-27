Second Harvest foresees big crowd at food giveaway as families are impacted by COVID

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Second Harvest of South Georgia is hosting a food giveaway drive-thru event Saturday in Valdosta.

And they’re anticipating a big crowd.

Those in need are encouraged to come out and get food assistance.

It’s going to be distributed in a COVID safe manner.

The pantry boxes will include food like pasta and soups.

There will be chicken, milk, bread, produce, and dried fruits.

No proof of ID will be needed for the pantry box.

”As our numbers are rising rapidly and as we’re seeing schools close down face-to-face instruction at least in some shape or form we know the numbers are going back up because families are no longer going to be able to count on that free and reduce lunch at school if they need it because people won’t be able to go to work and because eventually, we might begin to see supply chain issues again,” said Eliza McCall, Chief Marketing Officer for Second Harvest of South Ga.

Child boxes will also be available, a waiver must be signed at the site and proof of eligibility must be presented.

You can read more on the program and check if you’re eligible here.

Distribution begins at 7 a.m. at Valdosta High School on Inner Perimeter Road.

Two households per vehicle max.

Food is available while supplies last.

You’re asked to not arrive before 4:30 a.m.

