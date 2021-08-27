First Alert Weather
Trending drier through the weekend. Wetter mid week.
Showers and thunderstorms will work east to west across Southwest Georgia this afternoon to the evening. Good rain chances stick around Saturday and then drier Sunday reach the lower 90s most days. Rain chances and winds increase into mid week as the tail end of Ida works through the area. Highs cool into the upper 80s by then .
