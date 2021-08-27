Ask the Expert
Trending drier through the weekend. Wetter mid week.
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Chris Zelman
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Showers and thunderstorms will work east to west across Southwest Georgia this afternoon to the evening. Good rain chances stick around Saturday and then drier Sunday reach the lower 90s most days. Rain chances and winds increase into mid week as the tail end of Ida works through the area. Highs cool into the upper 80s by then .

Chris Zelman

