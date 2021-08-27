Coach of the Week: Interim Head Coach Shawn Gilmer

Ask the Expert
Coach of the Week: Shawn Gilmer
By Paige Dauer
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ll highlight a coach who made the epic comeback, won a milestone game, or simply outcoached the other team.

This week’s Coach of the Week features Shawn Gilmer of the Early County Bobcats.

COVID-19 continues to impacts our southwest Georgia teams, and the same goes for the Bobcats. Coach Gilmer stepped into the interim head coaching role Friday night as head coach Joel Harvin was sidelined with coronavirus.

Literally, he helped coach the game from inside his car behind the endzone.

Gilmer told me their shutout win over Seminole County was all about trusting in their game plan.

Their execution of the game plan led to a 40-nothing victory.

While it’s a coach of the week honor, Gilmer told me their week one win was nothing short of a team effort.

And for Gilmer, he now has a perfect 1-0 record as head coach.

”Last week I joked with them {coaches] that I am the winningest head coach at Early County right now, winning percentage-wise, 100 percent of the games. So, maybe I better give it to somebody else next week.,” Gilmer said jokingly.

Gilmer continued, “All the coaches are jumping in doing what we’re supposed to do, and we’ve got several veteran coaches here and then we got some new young guys that really work hard and do what they’re supposed to do. And the team’s been great and they’ve responded well. But, I’m enjoying the opportunity but I’ll be glad when coach Harvin comes back.”

Coach Harvin will return to the team next week, he said he’s feeling much better.

Up next for the Bobcats, the Pelham Hornets.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

