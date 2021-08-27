Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Camilla PD wants help finding a suspect

Authorities want to find this man.
Authorities want to find this man.(Camilla PD)
By Dave Miller
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Camilla Police Department has requested the assistance of the public in locating David Lee Connell.

Police said Connell is wanted in connection to stolen catalytic converters at the Beebe Salvage Yard on Aug. 16, in Camilla. He is wanted for felony theft by taking and multiple other felonies, and he is a person of interest in other converter thefts in the area.

Connell has ties to Mitchell, Grady, Thomas, and Decatur counties.

If anyone has any info on his whereabouts, call Camilla Police Investigator Mike Hall at (229) 336-2201.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colquitt Police Chief Kenneth Kirkland
Colquitt police chief found dead after countywide police search
The shooting happened on the 1800 block of West Whitney Avenue.
UPDATE: Teen brain dead, on life support in Albany shooting
Photos after a chase that started in Lee County ended in a crash in Albany.
UPDATE: Fleeing motorcycle rider identified, charged
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Wreck
2 hospitalized after wreck on US 82

Latest News

The shooting happened on the 1800 block of West Whitney Avenue.
UPDATE: Teen brain dead, on life support in Albany shooting
Thomas entered guilty pleas.
Albany man pleads to gun, drug charges
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
Phoebe: COVID-19 admissions still high
Williams is charged with hindering EMTs
VPD: Man charged with obstructing EMTs during medical call