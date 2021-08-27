Camilla PD wants help finding a suspect

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Camilla Police Department has requested the assistance of the public in locating David Lee Connell.

Police said Connell is wanted in connection to stolen catalytic converters at the Beebe Salvage Yard on Aug. 16, in Camilla. He is wanted for felony theft by taking and multiple other felonies, and he is a person of interest in other converter thefts in the area.

Connell has ties to Mitchell, Grady, Thomas, and Decatur counties.

If anyone has any info on his whereabouts, call Camilla Police Investigator Mike Hall at (229) 336-2201.

