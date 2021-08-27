Ask the Expert
Brooks Co. man charged in Lowndes, Valdosta car parts thefts

Lowndes County
Lowndes County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Brooks County man is facing multiple theft charges in connection to a number of incidents in Valdosta and Lowndes County, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnathan Orr was charged with multiple counts of theft by taking, as well as possession of stolen property in Brooks County.

The sheriff’s office said it and the Valdosta Police Department were investigating “the theft of vehicle parts, including transmissions, a four-wheel drive transfer case, driveshafts, headlamps, stereo equipment, wheels, tires and other items from various automotive repair shops in Valdosta and Lowndes County.”

The sheriff’s office said in one incident, an employee at the business was assaulted.

On Wednesday, Valdosta police and the sheriff’s office, along with the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Department of Community Supervision, went to Orr’s home in Brooks County and multiple stolen automotive parts were recovered, according to law enforcement.

“There is no doubt the cooperative efforts of Chief Leslie Manahan, the Valdosta Police Department, the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Community Supervision and the sheriff’s office certainly led to the identification of this offender and ultimately led his arrest,” Ashley Paulk, Lowndes County sheriff, said. “It is exactly this type of work that aids in the recovery and return of victim’s stolen property and highlights the continuous working relationship between the agencies.”

More charges are possible, the sheriff’s office said.

WALB News 10 has reached out for a copy of Orr’s mugshot.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

