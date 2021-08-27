Benefit ride for Nigel Brown hits the road Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One organization is looking to support a family weeks after a tragedy. Another level MC is preparing to host a fundraiser this Sunday.

They’re inviting everyone with a motorcycle, to do a benefit ride for Nigel Brown and his family. Registration for the ride starts at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m. The ride will start at 11:15 am.

The president of the organization said they’re doing this fundraiser weeks after Brown’s death because they want the family to know the community is there for them.

“The family still has a crisis. That was a tragedy that happened to Mr. Nigel Brown, and we’re just compelled. We just want to continue to reach out to this family and provide our assistance from the community as a whole.”

The ride starts at the Albany Civic Center, goes through Dawson and Lee County, and ends back at the Civic Center.

If you want to donate, but don’t have a bike, you can still drive up in your car. They ask that you wear something Batman-related as that was Nigel’s favorite superhero.

Registration is $15 for a single rider and $5 for a passenger.

All proceeds will go to Brown’s mom, presented at the end of the ride.

