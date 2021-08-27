Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Anti-mask, anti-vaccine rally held in LaGrange

Anti-mask, anti-vaccine rally held in LaGrange
Anti-mask, anti-vaccine rally held in LaGrange(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Medical Freedom protestors held a rally today in the LaGrange Square off Bull Street.

People in the community gathering downtown holding signs and marching to protest masks and vaccines mandates in workplaces. Protesters feeling as if they have a right to make their own choice when it comes to their health. Some previous retirement home workers attending this event say they have been pushed out for saying no to the vaccine.

An army mom protesting for her son serving in the military who has been mandated to take the vaccine says she feels as if they are taking away her rights which is what her son is fighting for.

“We just want to have freedom of choice you know it’s not about vaccinated or unvaccinated to me my choice i choose to live a natural life,” said protester, Denise Stewart.

This is their first time hosting this rally and the organization plans to have more in the future.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colquitt Police Chief Kenneth Kirkland
Colquitt police chief found dead after countywide police search
The shooting happened on the 1800 block of West Whitney Avenue.
17-year-old, juvenile charged following Albany shooting
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Photos after a chase that started in Lee County ended in a crash in Albany.
UPDATE: Fleeing motorcycle rider identified, charged
Wreck
2 hospitalized after wreck on US 82

Latest News

The Thomas County Sheriff’s office is asking for the community’s help identifying a man who...
Thomas County deputies looking for man who exposed himself to young girl
3 arrested on drug charges in Bainbridge
3 arrested on drug charges in Bainbridge after warrant check
Tennessee state senator opens up about multi-count federal indictment
Tennessee state senator opens up about multi-count federal indictment
A former marine who was injured in battle is opening up about Thursday’s bombing.
‘God bless those soldiers:’ Ky. veteran opens up about bombing in Kabul