3 arrested on drug charges in Bainbridge after warrant check

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been arrested and charged after Bainbridge officers conducted a warrant check Monday, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).

BPS said two officers conducted a warrant check at American Inn & Suites on Shotwell Street. When the officers knocked on the door of the room, Ray Vann Simmons, who has an outstanding probation violation warrant out of Grady County, answered.

As Simmons was gathering his belongings to leave the room, officers said illegal narcotics, later determined to be crack cocaine and prescription pills, fell from his clothing.

After a protective sweep, De’ja Annthonice James and Shonica Lachelle Perkins were removed from the room.

BPS said during the sweep, more crack cocaine, powder cocaine, pills and a large amount of cash were seen in plain sight laying on a table.

Evidence collected in Bainbridge during the warrant check. (Bainbridge Public Safety)

A search warrant was obtained for Simmons’ vehicle where BPS said they found a firearm, more cash, and prescription pills. James’ vehicle was also searched with her consent and two firearms were found.

All three suspects were charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Simmons was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

