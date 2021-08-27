Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

3 arrested on drug charges in Bainbridge after warrant check

3 arrested on drug charges in Bainbridge
3 arrested on drug charges in Bainbridge(Bainbridge Public Safety)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been arrested and charged after Bainbridge officers conducted a warrant check Monday, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).

BPS said two officers conducted a warrant check at American Inn & Suites on Shotwell Street. When the officers knocked on the door of the room, Ray Vann Simmons, who has an outstanding probation violation warrant out of Grady County, answered.

As Simmons was gathering his belongings to leave the room, officers said illegal narcotics, later determined to be crack cocaine and prescription pills, fell from his clothing.

After a protective sweep, De’ja Annthonice James and Shonica Lachelle Perkins were removed from the room.

BPS said during the sweep, more crack cocaine, powder cocaine, pills and a large amount of cash were seen in plain sight laying on a table.

Evidence collected in Bainbridge during the warrant check.
Evidence collected in Bainbridge during the warrant check.(Bainbridge Public Safety)

A search warrant was obtained for Simmons’ vehicle where BPS said they found a firearm, more cash, and prescription pills. James’ vehicle was also searched with her consent and two firearms were found.

All three suspects were charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Simmons was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

WARRANT CHECK AT LOCAL MOTEL LEADS TO MULTIPLE DRUG ARRESTS On Monday, August 23rd, Bainbridge Public Safety Officers...

Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Thursday, August 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colquitt Police Chief Kenneth Kirkland
Colquitt police chief found dead after countywide police search
Chris Nisinger
Former WALB meteorologist dies
The shooting happened on the 1800 block of West Whitney Avenue.
17-year-old, juvenile charged following Albany shooting
Photos after a chase that started in Lee County ended in a crash in Albany.
UPDATE: Fleeing motorcycle rider identified, charged
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

The shooting happened on the 1800 block of West Whitney Avenue.
17-year-old, juvenile charged following Albany shooting
WALB
Heroes Among Us: Jack Stone
WALB
Group helps make deliveries to Lowndes Co. families quarantined
WALB
Wild Adventures looks to hire 200+ employees for busy upcoming season