2 arrested after Valdosta drive-by, wreck

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - About 5 p.m. on Thursday, detectives with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the northbound lane of the 4100 block of Bemiss Road.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Kyveon Harris, quickly turned the vehicle in front of another going south on Bemiss Road, causing a traffic accident. After the accident, Harris, and his passenger Jaden Jackson, ran off. After a brief chase, both Harris and Jackson were apprehended without incident, according to VPD.

After detectives initiated the traffic stop, there was a 911 call about gunshots in the area of the 1700 block of Ricardo Street. When officers arrive, a victim said they were sitting on their front porch, when a vehicle rode by their house and people in the vehicle began shooting at them.

One juvenile male at the residence was grazed by a bullet in the arm, but he refused medical treatment and did not want to pursue charges against anyone for shooting him, according to VPD.

There was damage to the residence that was caused by a bullet. Witnesses at the scene of the shooting described the offender’s vehicle as being the same type of vehicle that detectives had stopped on Bemiss Road.

Authorities said they determined Harris was involved in the incident on Ricardo Street. Detectives said they recovered two firearms from the vehicle the two men were in, and other evidence in the vehicle that connected to the shooting.

Harris and Jackson were both taken to Lowndes County Jail.

Harris is charged with felony aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, obstruction of an officer and traffic offenses.

Jackson is charged with felony possession of a firearm under 18 years of age, and obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor.

“I am proud of the work that our officers and detectives did with identifying that these two cases were related and ensuring that the offenders were taken into custody,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

