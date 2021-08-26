Wild Adventures looks to hire 200+ employees for busy upcoming season

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The state’s Department of Labor is reporting the unemployment rate in Valdosta dropped to 3 percent last month, from 4.6 percent in June.

Although the data shows people returning to the workforce, some businesses are still experiencing staffing challenges.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is one of the area’s largest employers and a strong economic force.

They’re on a mission to hire for the upcoming busy season.

Next month, the theme park kicks off one of their biggest events of the season, the Great Pumpkin Luminights and they’re in need of a big team of employees to make it happen.

They’re currently looking to hire more than 250 applicants.

Wild adventures looking to hire over 250 employees. (WALB)

“Well 2021 has been very challenging for staffing as it’s been for businesses across the region so we’ve spent our 25th anniversary season, not only having a great time but finding ways to offer incentives to bring new employees to join our team,” said Adam Floyd, communications manager.

Floyd says a few of their departments are fully staffed like marketing, the zoo team, and maintenance.

But some other crucial departments needed for park function, are not.

They need more personnel for admissions, attractions, park services, and entertainment.

Floyd says they’ve found that some of their best employees are Valdosta State University students. They’ve already hired a lot of freshmen.

When fully staffed, the park employs more than 800 people from seven surrounding counties and two states. The park spends more than $6 million each year in labor.

Wild Adventures will be hosting another job fair on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the park.

The park will give two complimentary tickets to each qualified applicant who completes an application online and interviews during the job fair.

Wild adventures looking to hire over 250 employees. (WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.