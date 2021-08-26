Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Search for missing Colquitt police chief ends

Police lights
Police lights((Source: Raycom Media))
By Jim Wallace
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - A large search in Miller County for the city of Colquitt police chief reportedly came to a close Wednesday night.

Dozens of law enforcement agencies from across Southwest Georgia have been looking since late Wednesday afternoon for Colquitt Police Chief Kenny Kirkland, who was reported missing.

Reportedly the search ended just south of Colquitt around 10:30 p.m.

WALB News 10 is still waiting for more information on why the search ended and what the results are.

This is a developing story and we will provide more information as details come in.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phoebe will be expanding vaccinations
Kemp deploys National Guard to Phoebe
Scene at Hilltop Drive in Albany after a 2-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head.
UPDATE: Albany 2-year-old dead from gunshot identified
Brian Mainor and Rashida Kimmons. Both passed away from COVID-19.
Families mourn the loss of 2 South Ga. teachers that died from COVID
A number of school districts in the WALB viewing are plugging back in to the virtual classroom.
LIST: SWGA schools go virtual, amend schedules amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
Chris Nisinger
Former WALB meteorologist dies

Latest News

Neu Master sanitizing device at Safety Max
Demand for medical sanitizing device grows in Albany
Owner Frank Thornton cutting hair
Oldest Black-owned Albany business recognized during Black Business Month
Photos after a chase that started in Lee County ended in a crash in Albany.
Motorcycle chase in Lee, Dougherty counties ends in crash
German escaped Monday from Sumter County Correctional Institute.
Sumter Co. prisoner escapes