Over $1M in funding headed to Albany airport

Southwest Georgia Regional Airport (Source: WALB)
Southwest Georgia Regional Airport (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over $1 million in funding will make a landing at Southwest Georgia Regional Airport in Albany.

The funding stems from Georgia U.S. Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff securing nearly $13.5 million in funding for airports across Georgia through the American Rescue Plan that passed in March.

Albany’s airport will be getting a total of $1,111,111 in funding.

The funding will go towards constructing a new 4,000 square foot terminal building, which will increase passenger throughput. The funding will go towards the second phase, which is for mobilization and site preparation.

A breakdown of funding headed to airports across Georgia.
A breakdown of funding headed to airports across Georgia.(U.S. Senate for Georgia)

“Georgia’s airports employ tens of thousands and connect our state with the nation and the world. We’ve secured these relief funds to support airport operations and upgrades and to help Georgians travel safely,” Ossoff said.

“I could not be more proud to secure these funds for Georgia’s airports, critical funding that will help encourage job growth and support local economies across our state,” Warnock said. “These investments will ensure our airports have the support they need to navigate the challenges posed by the pandemic while providing a reliable and safe source of transportation to the Georgians they serve.”

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

