Oldest Black-owned Albany business recognized during Black Business Month

Owner Frank Thornton cutting hair
Owner Frank Thornton cutting hair(WALB)
By Kiera Hood
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - August is now officially recognized as Black Business Month in Albany.

The city’s oldest Black business, Thornton’s Barbershop, is still under the same family ownership after 48 years.

Owner Frank Thornton said he is more than honored to know that his love for cutting and love for the city hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“It made me feel real good,” Thornton said.

On Tuesday, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough officially made August Black Business Month.

“All minority businesses have taken a great hit during the pandemic because those businesses tend to have three or fewer employees and they don’t have the capital to survive the struggles associated with the difficulties we’ve experienced in the last year and a half,” said Dorough.

Thornton said he’ll never get tired of keeping the city’s rich history alive and said he plans to keep the oldest Black-owned Albany business thriving.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

