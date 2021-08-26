Motorcycle chase in Lee, Dougherty counties ends in crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A high-speed police chase of a motorcycle through Lee County and Albany streets ended in a crash that sent the suspect to the hospital.

The chase started in Lee County near Forester Parkway when Georgia State Patrol troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle.

The suspect led several Georgia State Patrol (GSP) units along with Department of Natural Resource officers on a dangerous chase into Albany.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Albany police officers blocked off intersections to protect motorists during the incident.

The chase ended on West Roosevelt Avenue near North Jefferson Street when the motorcycle struck a GSP vehicle.

The suspect suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect’s name is not being released while the investigation of the incident continues.

