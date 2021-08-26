Ask the Expert
Heroes Among Us: Jack Stone

By Emileigh Forrester
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Every month, WALB and Montlick and Associates join together to thank a South Georgian who has served our country selflessly.

This month’s “Hero Among Us” is Jack Stone, who was born and raised in Tifton.

Stone helped design the monument which displays the name of military members from Tifton who...
Stone helped design the monument which displays the name of military members from Tifton who were killed in action.(WALB)

In 1950, he left his hometown when he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and served as a gun commander for the next several years.

Stone has been back home in Tifton for decades. and makes a point to celebrate, honor and remember his fellow servicemembers, especially those who were killed while serving their country.

“Well, you know, they’re still my buddies,” Stone explained. “Did you know that the veterans are the biggest fraternity in the world? We just can’t all get together.”

Tune in to “Heroes Among Us” Thursday at 7 p.m. on WALB ABC and 11 p.m. on WALB News 10 to see the many different efforts Stone has either helped with or spearheaded to give veterans from Tifton a proper thank you.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

