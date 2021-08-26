Heroes Among Us: Jack Stone

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Every month, WALB and Montlick and Associates join together to thank a South Georgian who has served our country selflessly.

This month’s “Hero Among Us” is Jack Stone, who was born and raised in Tifton.

Stone helped design the monument which displays the name of military members from Tifton who were killed in action. (WALB)

In 1950, he left his hometown when he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and served as a gun commander for the next several years.

Stone has been back home in Tifton for decades. and makes a point to celebrate, honor and remember his fellow servicemembers, especially those who were killed while serving their country.

“Well, you know, they’re still my buddies,” Stone explained. “Did you know that the veterans are the biggest fraternity in the world? We just can’t all get together.”

Tune in to “Heroes Among Us” Thursday at 7 p.m. on WALB ABC and 11 p.m. on WALB News 10 to see the many different efforts Stone has either helped with or spearheaded to give veterans from Tifton a proper thank you.

