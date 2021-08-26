Ga. leaders respond to Kabul bombing that killed American troops

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia leaders have released statements following the Kabul airport attack that killed 12 U.S. troops and at least 60 Afghans.

Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement on the situation in Kabul.

The governor tweeted “May God protect and watch over them. My family and I join all Georgians in praying for the safety and security of our men and women in uniform, American citizens, and allies in harm’s way.”

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr tweeted that his thoughts and prayers are with “our American servicemen and women, American citizens, their families back here at home and our allies.”

Georgia U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff released a statement on the Kabul terrorist attack.

“Georgia and the Nation mourn the tragic loss of heroic U.S. service members killed in action today securing the humanitarian airlift out of Kabul, Afghanistan. I condemn this cowardly and despicable terrorist attack,” Ossoff said.

Georgia U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock said the violent events in Kabul are heartbreaking.

“Sending love and hope for healing to the families of the 12 American service members killed in today’s attacks,” Warnock tweeted. “We honor the ultimate sacrifice of your loved ones, and as a nation we are with you during this difficult time.”

Rep. Rick Allen tweeted a series of tweets about the situation in Afghanistan.

The situation in Afghanistan is growing worse with each passing hour, and there must be an immediate transition in the mission: No arbitrary deadlines, no excuses. We must do whatever it takes to ensure the safety of Americans and our allies... — Rick W. Allen (@RepRickAllen) August 26, 2021

Congressman Sandford Bishop also released a statement regarding Thursday’s terrorist attack in Kabul.

“Today, we saw a horrific suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul that ISIS-K claimed to have done. ISIS-K is a sworn enemy of the United States, the Afghanistan provisional government, and the Taliban. Today’s attack undermines the credibility of the Taliban to secure the public’s safety in Afghanistan. This attack happened as thousands of Americans, as well as Afghans who supported us over the past two decades, were being evacuated – a monumental process that has screened over 100,000 people as part of our airlift efforts this week. It is a process being safeguarded by our brave men and women in uniform who stand on the frontline of this mission.

“I want to extend my condolences to the families of the U.S. service members who died in today’s blasts. Their sacrifice helped prevent what could have been a much more disastrous outcome had the bombers breached the airport perimeter. This attack will not deter us from continuing the mission to get American citizens, those Afghans who served side-by-side with us, and other endangered civilians out of Afghanistan.”

