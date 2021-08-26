Ask the Expert
Wetter into the weekend, Watching the Tropics
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Chris Zelman
Aug. 26, 2021
Areas of fog this morning makes way for hazy sunshine and only slight rain chances. A good easterly breeze will be the only thing that may make it feel bearable. Highs in the middle 90s are expected with heat index numbers 100+. Good rain chances tomorrow and stick around Saturday with the northern extend of a Tropical Wave bringing more moisture. That keeps afternoon temperatures down. Drier and seasonably hot early next week with building rain chances mid week. Watching soon to be Ida.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

