Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

FBI agent arrested for crimes against children

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest warrant has been issued for an FBI agent on...
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest warrant has been issued for an FBI agent on a slew of criminal charges, including sexual battery.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest warrant has been issued for an FBI agent on a slew of criminal charges, including sexual battery.

FCSO says FBI Supervisory Special Agent David Harris, 51, who was tasked with investigating crimes against children, including child pornography, is currently incarcerated in Louisiana and is facing charges of indecency with a child, crimes against nature and sexual battery.

Officials say a complaint was made to the department in February of this year regarding Harris who exposed himself in a lewd and lascivious manner to a then 14-year-old girl in July of 2019 while on St. George Island for a family vacation.

According to authorities, evidence was found during an investigation into Harris that led to other felonies committed by Harris of a sexual nation with minors and adults in the states of Louisiana and Texas, causing a joint investigative task force to be started by the Louisiana State Police and the Texas Department of Public Service.

Authorities say records obtained from Harris’ government-issued electronic devices found conversation excerpts from Harris claiming is sexual preference to underage girls and admitting to incidents, including what was alleged while on vacation on St. George Island.

Harris was arrested earlier this summer in Ascension Parish, Louisiana and has outstanding arrest warrants out of East Baton Rouge and Orleans Parish, Lousiiana, as well as Tyler, Texas.

Officials say the FBI has dismissed Harris’ employment.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colquitt Police Chief Kenneth Kirkland
Colquitt police chief found dead after countywide police search
Chris Nisinger
Former WALB meteorologist dies
Photos after a chase that started in Lee County ended in a crash in Albany.
UPDATE: Fleeing motorcycle rider identified, charged
Fatal shooting
Man arrested in Tifton fatal shooting
Georgia High School Association
GHSA ordered to hold another hearing for suspended Valdosta High football player

Latest News

The shooting happened on the 1800 block of West Whitney Avenue.
15-year-old boy shot in Albany
Georgia generic image
Ga. leaders respond to Kabul bombing that killed American troops
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley and city leaders are looking at ways to attract and retain...
APD looks at incentives to recruit and retain officers
Brandon Riggins was captured Thursday in Atlanta.
Update: Escaped Miller Co. inmate caught
Wild adventures looking to hire over 250 employees.
Wild Adventures looks to hire 200+ employees for busy upcoming season