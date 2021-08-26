Ask the Expert
Demand for medical sanitizing device grows in Albany

Neu Master sanitizing device at Safety Max
Neu Master sanitizing device at Safety Max(WALB)
By Kiera Hood
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As COVID-19 cases continue to climb, demand is growing for medical cleaning devices.

Safety Max in Albany said several business owners are coming into their stores to find the Neu Master Sprayer. It’s a device used to disinfect large spaces in a matter of minutes.

Sales Manager Stephen Barnhill said they are working to keep the product on store shelves and this year has been very busy for the device.

Barnhill said they have sold significantly more than last year.

“This year has been very busy as far as selling these. We’ve sold significantly more than we have last year and so far it’s only getting more and more,” said Barnhill.

He said right now they have a large supply of devices and they don’t plan to run out any time soon.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

