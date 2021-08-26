Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Columbus family earns $2500 reward for return of beloved May Flower statue

'May Flower' statue
'May Flower' statue(Source: Artbeat of Columbus / Facebook)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus Incorporated and Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomed home the May Flower Statue in Uptown today.

The statue disappeared 4 months ago.

Andy Carpenter and his family were the lucky one’s to find the station while walking through Dinglewood Park. He says they plan on giving part of the $2500 reward they received today, back to the community.

“We had family discussions and we decided what we really want to do is give some of the money back to the community, and with our son Roland being three, we want him to remember this being a part of Columbus and being born here, but we want to show him that if you get lucky sometimes it’s also important to give back,” said Carpenter.

The Carpenter family says they haven’t decided how they’re going to allocate the money, but one of the ways it will be allocated is to local art.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colquitt Police Chief Kenneth Kirkland
Colquitt police chief found dead after countywide police search
The shooting happened on the 1800 block of West Whitney Avenue.
17-year-old, juvenile charged following Albany shooting
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Photos after a chase that started in Lee County ended in a crash in Albany.
UPDATE: Fleeing motorcycle rider identified, charged
Wreck
2 hospitalized after wreck on US 82

Latest News

The Thomas County Sheriff’s office is asking for the community’s help identifying a man who...
Thomas County deputies looking for man who exposed himself to young girl
3 arrested on drug charges in Bainbridge
3 arrested on drug charges in Bainbridge after warrant check
Tennessee state senator opens up about multi-count federal indictment
Tennessee state senator opens up about multi-count federal indictment
A former marine who was injured in battle is opening up about Thursday’s bombing.
‘God bless those soldiers:’ Ky. veteran opens up about bombing in Kabul
Anti-mask, anti-vaccine rally held in LaGrange
Anti-mask, anti-vaccine rally held in LaGrange