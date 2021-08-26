Ask the Expert
Blood drive in Americus honors two fallen officers

The event starts at 9am
By Molly Godley
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department is hosting a blood drive Friday, remembering two fallen officers.

Nicholas Smarr, an officer with Georgia Southwestern State University and Jody Smith, an Americus police officer, were best friends. They lost their lives in 2016 after they were shot while responding to a domestic violence call.

Americus Police Department is hosting a blood drive for Nicholas Smarr and Jody Smith
Americus Police Department is hosting a blood drive for Nicholas Smarr and Jody Smith

Smith was hit and fatally wounded. Smarr was also shot and spent the last minutes of his life performing CPR on his best friend.

Because of CPR, Smith was able to donate organs after his death, saving even more lives.

Read More:
Families, fellow officers remember fallen Americus heroes
Heroes Among Us: Nick Smarr & Jody Smith
4 years later: 3 2016 Americus deaths lead back to one domestic violence call

Police Chief Mark Scott said they are looking forward to this event and the potential to save lives through the donations they get.

“We appreciate any opportunity to highlight Nick and Jody and the lives that they lived and also the sacrifices they made,” said Scott.

The “Badges for Life” program is one that’s sponsored by One Blood.

Badges for life
Badges for life

Chief Scott said that organization gives blood across the country, including South Georgia.

“Several of our hospitals in our area get blood from them, our life flight unit here in Americus uses blood from One Blood. So, it benefits the public and law enforcement,” said Scott.

Badges for Life also brings recognition to law enforcement.

Chief Scott said giving blood is a great way to remember both fallen lawmen.

Americus Police Chief Mark Scott
Americus Police Chief Mark Scott

“We’ve done a lot through these last few years trying to maintain their legacy. Anything we can do that honors them and brings remembrance to their names we like to participate in,” said Scott.

He said the organs Smith donated were life changers for those who needed them.

“Even though his death was tragic, there were several people we still maintain contact with today who benefited from donated organs from him,” said Scott.

One blood organization is teaming up with Americus Police Department
One blood organization is teaming up with Americus Police Department

The blood drive is at the Sumter County Emergency Operation Center. It starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. at 901 Anderson Street in Americus.

“Our goal is to have every chair filled. I’m sure if there are people waiting in line, they’ll keep taking donations,” said Scott.

To participate, you can register here.

