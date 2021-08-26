Ask the Expert
2 hospitalized after wreck on US 82

Wreck
Wreck(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a two-car wreck on US 82, according to Chief Lewis Harris with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The call came in around 12:35 p.m. Harris said the wreck happened on US 82 going towards Dawson.

At the time, deputies say they are waiting for Georgia State Patrol for further investigation.

Traffic is being delayed in the area. Deputies suggest taking another route to avoid the area.

