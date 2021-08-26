15-year-old boy shot in Albany
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police are on the scene of a shooting, according to the department.
It happened on the 1800 block of West Whitney Avenue.
Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot.
Police said investigators on the scene say the juvenile’s condition is critical.
The call about the shooting came in around 2:39 p.m.
This is a developing story. WALB News 10 has a reporter headed to the scene to learn more. We will continue to update as more information comes in.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.