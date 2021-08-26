1 killed in Leary fire

LEARY, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a fire in Leary earlier this month, according to Safety Fire Commissioner John King.

King reported Thursday that the victim died in a structure fire that happened on Aug. 13, just before 3 p.m. on Highway 55.

According to the commissioner, the 81-year-old, 1,688 square foot building was completely destroyed by the blaze.

“The deceased was found by the Calhoun County Fire Department while extinguishing the fire,” said King. “The cause of this tragic event is still under investigation at this time, and our team is assisting the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Calhoun County Fire Department, and Calhoun County Coroner in this matter.”

The remains were turned over to the Calhoun County coroner and then taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy, King reported.

The commissioner said this was the 86 death this year caused by a Georgia fire.

