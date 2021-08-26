1 charged in Wednesday dual-county chase

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man could be facing multiple charges in connection to a chase that started in Webster County and ended in Lee County, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

Troopers said they tried to stop Audi for speeding on GA 520 in Webster County about 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Audi led GSP on a 30-mile chase at speeds over 100 mph before it ended in Lee County at US 82 and Oakland Parkway when he crashed with a Trooper vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

GSP is not releasing the name of the 26-year-old male driver as they continue the investigation and compile multiple traffic and eluding police charges.

GSP said the passenger in the suspect’s car was released.

