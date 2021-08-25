‘We’re seeing an average of 3 to 4 a week’: SGMC doctors urge pregnant women to get the shot

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - We’re getting answers and cracking down on some misconceptions about the COVID-19 vaccines for expectant mothers or those who wish to conceive.

The number of pregnant women who are unvaccinated and becoming sick and hospitalized is alarming. Health officials in South Georgia are concerned.

A soon-to-be mom, Hannah Sirmans, tells us she got her first COVID-19 shot in late December.

She didn’t know she was pregnant at the time.

“And then a week later, I found out I was pregnant with our first boy. And we’re very excited but also I was kind of nervous on how that would affect it because there wasn’t a lot of data to present,” said Sirmans.

Her doctors eased some concerns and assured her everything was fine.

In January, she got her second dose and then last week she got her booster shot.

“I feel more at ease with everything that’s going on around us. As moms, we have enough to be afraid about,” said Sirmans.

Sirmans says she wanted to do what was best for her baby, her family, and the community.

In the last few months, South Georgia Medical Center has seen an increase in positive cases in pregnant women.

Dr. Samuel Taylor says he’s noticed a lot of hesitancy from expecting mothers, and women who believe it can affect their fertility.

“I want to spell out that there is no hesitation, no risk for pregnant ladies taking the vaccine. The studies have shown it protects the baby and it does not decrease the chances of having pregnancy later on and all this myth on social media,” said Dr. Taylor.

A common misconception that has been debunked.

Dr. Taylor says the vaccine has no connection to infertility.

He expressed his frustration and how this belief has affected many people.

“Because it’s out there, it doesn’t mean it’s correct, and they need to know where the source of the information comes from,” said Dr. Taylor.

Dr. Taylor says pregnancy is a sensitive state and those expecting are prone to get sicker after contracting the COVID-19 virus.

The CDC states, they have a higher risk of severe illness and complications than those not pregnant.

“We got one on the floor here, we got one on the postpartum floor, we got one down in the emergency room being evaluated. We’re seeing an average of 3 to 4 a week,” said Dr. Taylor.

Dr. Taylor’s daughter, Dr. Jerthitia Taylor, is an OBGYN at SGMC Women’s Health.

She tells me all the cases involving expecting mothers have stuck out to her.

“They have more respiratory issues. Some have had to go to ventilation, some have had to deliver early in order to help with their breathing so a lot of the time we’ve had to do pre-term birth which makes the baby affected too because its delivered pre-term in order to try to save the mother’s lives,” said Dr. Jerthitia Taylor.

Doctors say studies show the baby delivered has some immunity built-in from the vaccine when the mother gets the shot.

For those expecting, doctors encourage you to discuss any concerns with your provider and get the vaccine.

Now is the time.

