Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

VFD uses grant funding to purchase new hazmat decontamination system

VFD purchased a new hazmat decontamination system.
VFD purchased a new hazmat decontamination system.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) is testing out new gear that will aid when responding to a hazmat call.

Dressed up in a full hazmat suit, WALB News 10 was given a demo of the fire department’s Enhanced Decon System.

VFD purchased a new hazmat decontamination system.
VFD purchased a new hazmat decontamination system.(WALB)

It’s a rapid deployment go-bag filled with all the essentials needed for decontamination.

This helps firefighters get cleaned and disposed of contaminated waste faster.

VFD said the system has been tested against chemical warfare and was designed by the military.

It’s been tested against things like toxic industrial hazards, chlorine, ammonia, acetone and anything else firefighters might face.

“We can actually send somebody in the car with everything contained in one bag and have a more rapid response to decon if we need to. So the response capabilities with it is faster and it’s quicker to set up and requires less resources to run,” said Cpt. Robert Mercer with VFD.

The system can be set up within minutes and the cleaning can take anywhere from five to 10 minutes depending on the chemical.

VFD purchased a new hazmat decontamination system.
VFD purchased a new hazmat decontamination system.(WALB)

The new kit will be used by VFD’s Hazmat Team and the Georgia Search and Rescue Task Force 2.

Although hazard incidents are sometimes rare, it’s key for firefighters to be prepared and ready to respond.

The system was purchased through a GEMA Grant.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene at Hilltop Drive in Albany after a 2-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head.
UPDATE: Albany 2-year-old dead from gunshot identified
Phoebe will be expanding vaccinations
Kemp deploys National Guard to Phoebe
They want to stop the narrative about the mall dying.
Two entrepreneurs are trying to help rebuild the Albany Mall
German escaped Monday from Sumter County Correctional Institute.
Sumter Co. prisoner escapes
Brian Mainor and Rashida Kimmons. Both passed away from COVID-19.
Families mourn the loss of 2 South Ga. teachers that died from COVID

Latest News

Water tower in the City of Pelham
Pelham residents speak out about ongoing water issues
Students in Seminole County will transition to distance learning, due to a staffing shortage...
Staffing shortage forcing South Georgia schools back to distance learning
Scene at Hilltop Drive in Albany after a 2-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Shooting death of 2-year-old in Albany ruled an accident
Coroner Michael Fowler
Dougherty Co. coroner brings back mobile morgue