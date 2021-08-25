VFD uses grant funding to purchase new hazmat decontamination system

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) is testing out new gear that will aid when responding to a hazmat call.

Dressed up in a full hazmat suit, WALB News 10 was given a demo of the fire department’s Enhanced Decon System.

VFD purchased a new hazmat decontamination system. (WALB)

It’s a rapid deployment go-bag filled with all the essentials needed for decontamination.

This helps firefighters get cleaned and disposed of contaminated waste faster.

VFD said the system has been tested against chemical warfare and was designed by the military.

It’s been tested against things like toxic industrial hazards, chlorine, ammonia, acetone and anything else firefighters might face.

“We can actually send somebody in the car with everything contained in one bag and have a more rapid response to decon if we need to. So the response capabilities with it is faster and it’s quicker to set up and requires less resources to run,” said Cpt. Robert Mercer with VFD.

The system can be set up within minutes and the cleaning can take anywhere from five to 10 minutes depending on the chemical.

VFD purchased a new hazmat decontamination system. (WALB)

The new kit will be used by VFD’s Hazmat Team and the Georgia Search and Rescue Task Force 2.

Although hazard incidents are sometimes rare, it’s key for firefighters to be prepared and ready to respond.

The system was purchased through a GEMA Grant.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.