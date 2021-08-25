Tift Co. Schools addresses learning options

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County Schools are making sure they give parents the option to keep kids in the classroom. This comes as many schools in southwest Georgia are going virtual temporarily.

Tift County Schools Superintendent Adam Hathaway said they are offering three different methods for students. In-person learning, virtual learning and temporary stay-at-home learning. He adds they have 8,000 kids in their school system, and 90% of them are doing in-person learning.

“We’ve offered as many flexible options as possible so that every single parent can make the best decision for their family,” said Hathaway.

He said there are a lot of falsehoods going around on social media surrounding at-home learning. Some parents were saying if you didn’t enroll your kid in that option before school started, then you can’t do it later. Hathaway said that’s not true.

“Once the numbers started rising after school started across the nation, we absolutely saw a need for parents to be able to pull their kids out if they were fearful of them being in schools,” said Hathaway.

Recently, Tift County Schools turned off their comment section on their Facebook page.

“Everybody has an outlet to be able to reach us and share their opinion with us they can call email most people already have,” said Hathaway.

One parent WALB News 10 spoke to about the issues said she wasn’t happy about this change.

Amber Stewart a parent of a 3rd grader at Tift county schools said she’s scared of the rise in COVID cases.

She took her daughter out of school and is doing the temporary at-home learning option.

She said she understands the importance of social interaction, but they could consider going yellow. Where half of the kids go to school on one day and the other half another.

“At least until the numbers come down. I’m not saying the whole school year by no means, but just maybe a couple of weeks to see if it will help. How do they know it’s not going to help if they don’t try,” said Stewart.

Hathway said they are doing their best to be flexible for everyone’s needs and as far as COVID-19 guidelines.

“I want to remind everybody that we are not medical officials we are following the department of public health on public health matters.” said Hathaway.

MORE HERE: Tift County Schools COVID-19 guidelines.

