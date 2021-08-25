Ask the Expert
Staffing shortage forcing South Georgia schools back to distance learning

Students in Seminole County will transition to distance learning, due to a staffing shortage...
Students in Seminole County will transition to distance learning, due to a staffing shortage among bus drivers.(WCTV)
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Students in Seminole County will transition to distance learning due to a staffing shortage among bus drivers.

Superintendent Mark Earnest says when school started out, the district had 16 drivers total. After one driver left for a teaching position, officials were forced to absorb one of the bus routes. Since the start of school, six bus drivers have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We just have too many COVID cases with them. I mean, too many that are infected and so we were not able to run our routes,” said Earnest.

Students will begin distance learning on August 25 and are expected to return September 7, after the Labor Day holiday. Earnest said the hope is that the two week break will give staff enough time to recover and then return safely.

Earnest said several other districts including Lee County are also having issues with staffing due to COVID cases. Cook and Decatur school districts announced they are also going to be scaling back on in-person learning.

Students will still be able to participate in after school activities as long as staffing is available.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

