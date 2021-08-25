Shooting death of 2-year-old in Albany ruled an accident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany investigators are calling the recent death of a 2-year-old a tragic accident.

Police responded to Hilltop Drive in Albany around 4 p.m. Monday after a 2-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound to his head, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

On Tuesday, Dougherty County Coroner Micahel Fowler identified the 2-year-old as Ashton Wimbush.

“The firearm that was used appears to have been a part of what the two children were apparently playing with,” said Dougherty Judicial Circuit District Attorney Greg Edwards.

A picture from the scene shows two guns, one is a real one, the other is a toy.

Scene at a Hilltop Drive apartment after a 2-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head. (Dougherty Judicial Circuit District Attorney Greg Edwards)

Edwards said the picture can teach everyone a lesson.

“If you have children and you have toy guns in the house, you might want to rethink that combination of things,” said Edwards.

From preliminary evidence, Edwards said there’s nothing that suggests any criminal charges need to be made. Asking questions like does this person know the possible harm and do it anyway or was it clear to a reasonable person that someone would or could get hurt.

“In this instance, we have two children. Of course, neither one of them were able to completely assess the situation. Was there anything parents could’ve done? In this instance, the effort was apparently to secure the firearm in a location not easily accessible by children,” said Edwards.

Before the gun ended up in the children’s hands, it was in the top drawer of a dresser.

“It was not open, it was in a drawer, a high location. From what I observed at the scene it would’ve taken the child climbing up, looking in the drawer,” explained Edwards.

Two children were in the home, Ashton and a 7-year-old. Right now, it is unclear who may have fired the gun from forensic evidence.

Edwards said at the time of the incident, two adults were in the home.

Focusing on gun safety, Edwards urges parents and gun owners to use this tragic accident as an example. He said you should evaluate your home and make sure your firearms are in a safe spot. Also, when putting them away, do it when kids are not around.

In an effort to prevent other accidents like this, the Albany Police Department is providing free gun locks. All you have to do is go to their lobby at 201 west Oglethorpe Boulevard.

