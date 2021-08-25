Savannah-Chatham teacher arrested for cruelty to children

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) teacher is being charged with cruelty to children in the first degree, according to the school district.

The school district said Elizabeth Board was removed from her position as a Godley Station K-8 teacher after “allegations of inappropriate behavior.” According to the warrant, Board is accused of using zip ties to restrict movement and secure a boy to his chair and table on Aug. 6.

The district says she was reassigned to a site that has no contact with students.

According to the school system, campus police investigated the allegations and referred the charges to the Chatham County District Attorney’s office. Board turned herself into authorities on Monday, Aug. 16.

The investigation remains active. SCCPSS said it would not comment further on the case due to it begin a personnel matter.

