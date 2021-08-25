Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Savannah-Chatham teacher arrested for cruelty to children

Elizabeth Board
Elizabeth Board(Chatham County Jail)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) teacher is being charged with cruelty to children in the first degree, according to the school district.

The school district said Elizabeth Board was removed from her position as a Godley Station K-8 teacher after “allegations of inappropriate behavior.” According to the warrant, Board is accused of using zip ties to restrict movement and secure a boy to his chair and table on Aug. 6.

The district says she was reassigned to a site that has no contact with students.

According to the school system, campus police investigated the allegations and referred the charges to the Chatham County District Attorney’s office. Board turned herself into authorities on Monday, Aug. 16.

The investigation remains active. SCCPSS said it would not comment further on the case due to it begin a personnel matter.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phoebe will be expanding vaccinations
Kemp deploys National Guard to Phoebe
Scene at Hilltop Drive in Albany after a 2-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head.
UPDATE: Albany 2-year-old dead from gunshot identified
Brian Mainor and Rashida Kimmons. Both passed away from COVID-19.
Families mourn the loss of 2 South Ga. teachers that died from COVID
A number of school districts in the WALB viewing are plugging back in to the virtual classroom.
LIST: SWGA schools go virtual, amend schedules amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
They want to stop the narrative about the mall dying.
Two entrepreneurs are trying to help rebuild the Albany Mall

Latest News

WALB
Pelham residents speak out about ongoing water issues
Water tower in the City of Pelham
Pelham residents speak out about ongoing water issues
VFD purchased a new hazmat decontamination system.
VFD uses grant funding to purchase new hazmat decontamination system
Students in Seminole County will transition to distance learning, due to a staffing shortage...
Staffing shortage forcing South Georgia schools back to distance learning