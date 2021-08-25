Ask the Expert
Police investigating reported rape at Armstrong campus of Georgia Southern University

(Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are investigating a reported rape that occurred at a residence hall on the Armstrong campus of Georgia Southern University.

According to the police report, a campus police officer responded to a Savannah hospital in reference to a reported rape. The incident reportedly occurred Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Windward Commons apartments.

The police report states the incident involved two students.

If you’re in need of support, the hotline for the Rape Crisis Center is 912.233.7273. It’s available 24/7.

