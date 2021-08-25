Ask the Expert
Player of the Week: Chip Cooper

Worth County's Chip Cooper captures WALB's week one play of the week
By Kyle Logan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Every week during football season we will get the chance to highlight a player who stepped up and helped lead their team to victory.

Following week zero - one player stood out from the rest, and this week’s player of the week features Chip Cooper of Worth County.

The field general for the Rams put on a show last Friday night, showcasing his legs and a big arm.

Cooper completed 18 of 36 passes for 225 yards and five scores, the junior also rushed for 148 yards in the season opening win.

A big night for the now upperclassman who told us he has been working towards this season for quite some time.

“Last year I only started like four games, the last four games and then I kept getting better and better through the summer, 7 on 7′s, OTA’s, when I was a freshman I was just going for the ride and then as I got older you just wanna play, you wanna come to practice, you don’t want practice to get cancelled, you just wanna be here because you only have two years left, I only have two years left,” said Cooper. “We haven’t started off 1-0 in the past eight years and Turner County, we haven’t beat them in like 10 years so it’s good to know that this year we can beat Turner and have a long more year for nine more games.”

Leading his Rams to a one and oh start, up next Worth County will host Mitchell County on Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

