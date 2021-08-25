Play of the Week: Pelham’s Zane Touchton Conntects with Tra’veon Clayon

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) -Week one of the high school football seasons is in the books.

Also in the books, the results for who you all picked at the Play of the Week. The voter turnout was incredible, far exceeding the numbers of last season.

The WALB Sports Team is loving the interaction. But, as for the Play of the Week.

Pelham’s Zane Touchton airing one out and Tra’veon Clayton comes down with it for a big gain, would take the top spot.

The Hornets would go on to defeat Mitchell County in our Game of the Week 26-12.

Hope to see more big-time plays this week!

